The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

10-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy Detained By Border Patrol Agents After Surgery

Agents stopped Rosamaria Hernandez on her way to the hospital, then waited outside of her room until her emergency surgery was over.

9:18 a.m.

Anna Wintour Would Rather Eat Bacon-Wrapped Pizza Than Rank Designers

While on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

9:18 a.m.

NBC Anchor Implies Women Who Accused Bush Sr. Should Be ‘Ashamed’

Here’s Andrea Mitchell’s take on the George H.W. Bush sexual-harassment allegations.

9:15 a.m.

Bradley Cooper Bounces His Baby on the Beach

Here’s a new, exclusive photo of Eagles dad Bradley Cooper.

9:14 a.m.

9 Women Accuse ArtForum’s Knight Landesman of Sexual Harassment

A lawsuit has been filed against art-world mainstay Knight Landesman.

9:11 a.m.

What Would Sarah Polley Do?

The unorthodox film heroine’s 20-year journey to Alias Grace.

8:00 a.m.

Mary Gaitskill: What I Learned About Envy From Belly-Dancing Class

“At first, I didn’t even realize that what I felt toward this girl was envy. I just found her irritating. Conceited! An airhead!”

7:12 a.m.

New Zealand’s ‘First Cat’ Has Opposable Thumbs and a Fan Base

Meet Paddles.

7:00 a.m.

I Can’t Afford to Divorce My Rich Husband

Never mind the legal fees. Here’s how to fight for what you deserve.

6:44 a.m.

5 Women Accuse Journalist Mark Halperin of Sexual Harassment

He is leaving his position as a contributor at MSNBC.

6:30 a.m.

The Work of Ward Bennett, a Giant of American 20th-Century Design

Inside a new monograph of one of the most influential interior designers.

6:00 a.m.

The Mom Who Woke Up in a Fog

This week’s How I Got This Baby.

12:27 a.m.

Jane Fonda and Gloria Steinem on Race, Harassment, and Harvey Weinstein

“It feels like something has shifted.”

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Second Woman Accuses George H.W. Bush of Groping Her

During a group photo, the president reportedly grabbed her butt and made a joke about “David Cop-a-Feel.”

Yesterday at 8:49 p.m.

Rose McGowan to Deliver Opening Remarks at the Women’s Convention

She’s replacing Bernie Sanders, who pulled out earlier this month.

Yesterday at 6:51 p.m.

Democratic Lawmaker Calls Out GOP Congressman for ‘Mansplaining’

“Thank goodness we have so many men in Congress to mansplain our naiveté.”

Yesterday at 6:16 p.m.

Two Courts Just Reversed Two Major Baby-Powder Judgments

Johnson & Johnson no longer needs to pay $500 million in damages.

Yesterday at 5:58 p.m.

Annie Leibovitz Has a New Book of 150 Portraits

She’s hosting two events this week.

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

Dig Inn’s New Branding Sure Looks Familiar

Hey, your lunch looks like my handbag.

Yesterday at 3:33 p.m.

9 Stylish and Comfortable Block Heels Under $150

Don’t you love it when a trend is this work-appropriate?