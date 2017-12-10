A Pink Faux-Fur Jacket Will Instantly Lift Your Mood

Photo: Bobby Doherty

Yesterday, Gucci announced it would be going fur-free beginning next spring, following in the footsteps of Net-a-Porter, which just a few months ago said that it would stop selling fur on its site. Fur may still be a thing this season, but it’s now more like to appear in synthetic form, often dyed in wild artificial colors.

At the Miu Miu show in Paris last spring, the entire venue was upholstered in a Muppet-y purple faux shag to complement the lineup of candy-colored faux-shag “eco-fur” coats. And in London last month, Burberry reimagined fuzzy outerwear in an immediately available-for-purchase hooded plush pink polyester version. The patch pockets, boxy shape, and signature Burberry-checked lining offer a modern take on your grandmother’s mink overcoat, and it’s just as squishably soft as it looks.