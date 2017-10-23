Canadian Driver Fined for Singing ‘Everybody Dance Now’ Too Loudly

Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/CCMusicFactoryVEVO

An egregious crime against humanity was just committed in Canada: a man was fined for singing along too loudly to “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” while driving in his car.

As the Montreal Gazette reports, 38-year-old Taoufik Moalla decided to pop the classic C + C Music Factory tune into his C.D. player while driving home from a grocery store on September 27, when he had no choice but to sing along (who among us?!?!?!). A short time later Moalla noticed a police car pull up behind him. Four police officers then reportedly circled the car and asked for his driver’s license and registration.

“They asked me if I was screaming. I said, ‘No, I was singing,’” Moalla told the Gazette. “I was singing the refrain ‘Everybody Dance Now,’ but it wasn’t loud enough to disturb anyone.”

The police then reportedly gave him a $149 ticket for “screaming in a public place,” which sounds like an incredibly offensive way to tell someone you don’t like their singing voice. Moalla told the Gazette that he is contesting the ticket. “To give me a ticket for that is a bit strange. I wasn’t screaming, I was singing. In my car,” he said.

We can only hope cops don’t start ticketing private-room karaoke sessions next …