15 mins ago

The Freelance Writer Using LSD for Depression

“Three days a week, I take 4.5 micrograms before breakfast.”

29 mins ago

Dating Long-Distance Means Learning a New Way to Fight

Conflict is trickier when you and your significant other can’t resolve it face-to-face.

12:08 p.m.

Sexual Harassment Will Change Your Career Forever

It’s one of the most damaging barriers to professional success for women.

12:06 p.m.

Anna Faris Says a Director Slapped Her Ass While Filming a Scene

She says he “slapped [her] ass” in front of the crew.

12:00 p.m.

Ask a Boss: ‘I Can’t Stand My Co-worker!’

Ask yourself why.

11:28 a.m.

Michelle Obama Honored Andra Day at the National Arts Awards

She introduced the singer in a video address.

11:17 a.m.

This Avant-Garde Photo Studio Is Launching a New Kind of Online Store

It’ll make you want to buy a vintage tennis bracelet.

11:00 a.m.

How to Use Plants to Make Your Tiny Apartment Seem Bigger

And more expert advice from landscape designer Lily Kwong.

10:57 a.m.

Leo DiCaprio’s New Favorite Model Is 19 Years Old

And more celebrity gossip about Ben Affleck, Anna Faris, and Scarlett Johansson in this week’s column.

10:48 a.m.

Kid Rock Confirms He’s Not Running for Senate in an Extremely Kid Rock Way

Michigan will not be officially bawitdaba anytime soon.

10:27 a.m.

Cara Delevingne Has a New Dior Beauty Job

She’s modeling again, for Dior skin care.

10:00 a.m.

Discovering How Power Works in Publishing

I was learning that the power wielded within this small subset of wealthy New Yorkers was built on structures, connections, access, and proximity.

9:54 a.m.

Bill O’Reilly Says He’s ‘Mad at God’ for His Sexual-Harassment Scandal

“You know, am I mad at God? Yeah, I’m mad at him.”

9:00 a.m.

Lauren Santo Domingo on What She Would Never Wear

The woman behind Moda Operandi explains her taste.

8:00 a.m.

Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Suicidal When She Was ‘Really Skinny’

“But, no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense.”

8:00 a.m.

The Enduring Influence of Your Middle-School Best Friend

A slew of recent books focus on a woman’s lifelong link to her first real friend.

8:00 a.m.

Lena Dunham on the Pet-Store Owner Who Made Her Want to Be a Good Person

“He didn’t believe I had caused Hillary Clinton to lose the presidency. He was simply happy I’d kept up with this whole being-alive thing.”

6:36 a.m.

Terry Richardson Banned From Working With Condé Nast

Richardson has been repeatedly accused of sexual assault and harassment.

6:30 a.m.

An ’80s Man Cave Grows Up

A few key design moves, executed by Weiss Turkus Projects, helped transform this 1980s- and ’90s-era apartment into a stellar, contemporary one.

6:00 a.m.

The Joy of Reading Miss Manners in 2017

It’s an escapist fantasy — but also a quiet study in ethics.