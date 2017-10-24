The Latest on the Cut

12 mins ago

Michelle Obama Honored Andra Day at the National Arts Awards

She introduced the singer in a video address.

22 mins ago

This Avant-Garde Photo Studio Is Launching a New Kind of Online Store

It’ll make you want to buy a vintage tennis bracelet.

11:00 a.m.

How to Use Plants to Make Your Tiny Apartment Seem Bigger

And more expert advice from landscape designer Lily Kwong.

10:57 a.m.

Leo DiCaprio’s New Favorite Model Is 19 Years Old

And more celebrity gossip about Ben Affleck, Anna Faris, and Scarlett Johansson in this week’s column.

10:48 a.m.

Kid Rock Confirms He’s Not Running for Senate in an Extremely Kid Rock Way

Michigan will not be officially bawitdaba anytime soon.

10:27 a.m.

Cara Delevingne Has a New Dior Beauty Job

She’s modeling again, for Dior skin care.

10:00 a.m.

Discovering How Power Works in Publishing

I was learning that the power wielded within this small subset of wealthy New Yorkers was built on structures, connections, access, and proximity.

9:54 a.m.

Bill O’Reilly Says He’s ‘Mad at God’ for His Sexual-Harassment Scandal

“You know, am I mad at God? Yeah, I’m mad at him.”

9:00 a.m.

Lauren Santo Domingo on What She Would Never Wear

The woman behind Moda Operandi explains her taste.

8:00 a.m.

Kelly Clarkson Says She Was Suicidal When She Was ‘Really Skinny’

“But, no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense.”

8:00 a.m.

The Enduring Influence of Your Middle-School Best Friend

A slew of recent books focus on a woman’s lifelong link to her first real friend.

8:00 a.m.

Lena Dunham on the Pet-Store Owner Who Made Her Want to Be a Good Person

“He didn’t believe I had caused Hillary Clinton to lose the presidency. He was simply happy I’d kept up with this whole being-alive thing.”

6:36 a.m.

Terry Richardson Banned From Working With Condé Nast

Richardson has been repeatedly accused of sexual assault and harassment.

6:30 a.m.

An ’80s Man Cave Grows Up

A few key design moves, executed by Weiss Turkus Projects, helped transform this 1980s- and ’90s-era apartment into a stellar, contemporary one.

6:00 a.m.

The Joy of Reading Miss Manners in 2017

It’s an escapist fantasy — but also a quiet study in ethics.

12:17 a.m.

Kinky Thieves Steal $60,000 Worth of Sex Toys

They robbed vibrators and butt plugs from an exhibition in Berlin.

Yesterday at 11:18 p.m.

Here’s a Diet Tip From Legendary Nutritionist Lou Reed

“Bread. Carbs. They’re poison.”

Yesterday at 9:09 p.m.

Hackers Threaten to Publish Plastic-Surgery Photos of Royals

A group known as the Dark Overlord stole photos from a high-profile plastic surgeon in London.

Yesterday at 6:56 p.m.

Megyn Kelly Shares Email She Sent Fox Executives About Bill O’Reilly

“O’Reilly’s suggestion that no one ever complained about his behavior is false. I know because I complained.”

Yesterday at 5:41 p.m.

Candid Photos of Julia Child at Work

A new book of never-before-seen images by her husband, Paul Child.