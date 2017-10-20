You’ll Feel Like Audrey Hepburn in Carolina Herrera’s Holiday Dresses

Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

It’s a classic moment in movie history, enshrined on walls in dorm rooms around the country: Audrey Hepburn dripping in pearls, croissant in hand, wearing an iconic black dress famously designed by Hubert de Givenchy and looking as carefree as she is glamorous. For a shortcut to that feeling, try Carolina Herrera’s festive new capsule collection.

Herrera took inspiration from her own holiday memories for the collection, which is her first foray into the see-now, buy-now market. The line features several elegant party dresses, like a voluminous black-and-white A-line cocktail dress, but there are also separates to mix and match like wide-legged pants, flattering slim-cut trousers, and an embellished blazer.

The campaign coincidentally stars another Givenchy – Gabriella de Givenchy, Hubert’s great-niece — along with Met Gala organizer Sylvana Ward Durrett, who both modeled the collection in their respective Upper East Side and Brooklyn homes for the collection’s campaign. While there are a few fun details like silver embroidery and bow embellishments, the silhouettes are all simple and classic, meaning they’ll withstand the fickle nature of trends. Because of the high-end quality, these dresses are a splurge: Prices start at $1,390 for the bowed blouses and tops, and go up to $3,290 for the more ornate dresses. Scroll to see our favorite pieces.

Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera Buy Carolina Herrera Bubble Dress $3,290, Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera Buy Carolina Herrera Sleeveless Jacquard Dress $2,290, Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera Buy Carolina Herrera Embellished Peplum Jacket $2,990, Bergdorf Goodman

Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera Buy Carolina Herrera Striped A-Line Dress $2,490, Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Courtesy of Carolina Herrera Buy Carolina Herrera One-Shoulder Bow Back Dress $2,990, Carolina Herrera

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.