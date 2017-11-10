Cartier Held a Surprise Jewelry Show on Governors Island

Photo: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Neil Rasmus/BFA.com

Last night, Cartier celebrated their latest haute-jewelry collection as only a 170-year-old Parisian diamond dealer can: with lots of caviar and Champagne.

Around 6 p.m., the handful of lucky guests, among them Diane Kruger, Sofia Coppola, Martha Stewart, and Carey Mulligan, were shuttled to a surprise location — Pier 16 in lower Manhattan. At the docks, they were handed a bottle of Champagne and invited to board a New York City Water Taxi to another undisclosed location.

The boats pulled up to the darkened outlines of Governors Island, where Cartier-branded trollies were waiting to transport them to a final location — an all-glass building designed exclusively for the event.

Inside, the ceiling was covered with hundreds of shimmering LED lights dropped from the ceiling. Models dressed in red and black walked the stage, previewing the new jewelry collection, which will be on display at Cartier’s 5th avenue flagship store from October 21 to 29.

The presentation was followed by a three-course dinner catered by Blue Hill chef Dan Barber, and a performance from musicians Andra Day and Jon Batiste. Click ahead for the photos.