CBS Exec Fired for Insensitive Las Vegas Shooting Post

Photo: Courtesy of Twitter/HayleyEsq

A legal executive at CBS was fired for saying that she was unsympathetic to the Republican, “gun-toting” country-music fans who were injured or killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Hayley Geftman-Gold, a senior counsel for CBS, commented on Facebook, in response to another user’s post, “If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs will ever do the right thing. I’m actually not even sympathetic bc country music fans often are Republican gun toters.”

The comments drew a backlash on social media, and CBS fired her on Monday. A spokesperson for CBS told the Washington Free Beacon, “Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”