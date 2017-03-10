Chanel Used a Waterfall As a Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Photo: 2017 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Chanel has turned the Grand Palais into the Eiffel Tower, a supermarket, and a rocket ship for its runway shows, but this morning went a different direction. No, not minimalism. Karl & Co. staged the spring/summer 2018 collection alongside a giant faux waterfall inside the Grand Palais.

The set for the #CHANELSpringSummer show 2018 at the Grand Palais. #PFW A post shared by CHANEL (@chanelofficial) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:36am PDT

Models, including Kaia Gerber and Adwoa Aboah, walked past the waterfall and then down a traditional runway through the audience, clad in Chanel tweed and plastic (read: waterproof) accessories. The takeaway? Plastic jeans really have caught on.

Just yes. @chanelofficial A post shared by Stephanie Mark (@stephaniegmark) on Oct 3, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Karl Lagerfeld emerged from the rock formations to close out the show with his young godson Hudson Kroeing by his side.