Chanel Used a Waterfall As a Runway at Paris Fashion Week

Karl Lagerfeld and his godson Hudson Kroenig. Photo: 2017 Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

Chanel has turned the Grand Palais into the Eiffel Tower, a supermarket, and a rocket ship for its runway shows, but this morning went a different direction. No, not minimalism. Karl & Co. staged the spring/summer 2018 collection alongside a giant faux waterfall inside the Grand Palais.

Models, including Kaia Gerber and Adwoa Aboah, walked past the waterfall and then down a traditional runway through the audience, clad in Chanel tweed and plastic (read: waterproof) accessories. The takeaway? Plastic jeans really have caught on.

Karl Lagerfeld emerged from the rock formations to close out the show with his young godson Hudson Kroeing by his side.

