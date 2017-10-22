Channing Tatum Left the House Dressed Like the Unicorn He Is

Photo: GRID, NOCH/LRR / Chavez / BACKGRID

Earlier this week, actor and aspiring director Channing Tatum took the bold step of dropping out of a Weinstein company project in light of the sexual harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

This weekend, the actor was spotted out in Beverly Hills with wife Jenna and four-year-old daughter Everly. The family was celebrating Halloween early, and Tatum proved, yet again, he gives no damns.

Jenna and Everly Tatum were dressed as fairies, while Tatum was wearing what appeared to be a DIY unicorn costume. A light purple velvety-unicorn head, was paired with baggy sweats, and purple striped socks. On his back, the star wore a light purple backpack, over a multicolored tail. He carried a pumpkin. Check out the photo below.

