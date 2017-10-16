Why You Should Try Colorful Boots This Fall

Photo: Nabile Quenum

Cheap and Cheerful is a weekly column that highlights the chicest inexpensive finds. Because nothing’s more satisfying than looking good while spending less.

It’s that time of year when it’s finally cold enough for boots. While you probably have a pair of go-to black ones, do you feel excited to wear them? If the answer is, meh, then it’s time to have a little fun and try something colorful. They might seem a little too flashy at first but take baby steps — wear them with jeans and a cozy dark sweater before graduating to skirts and dresses. You’ll find that they make everything look a little snappier and cooler — even if it’s the same old clothes you’ve worn to death. And the best part? They’re all $200 or way less so you don’t have to spend a lot to test out the trend.

The Steal

The square-toe, suedelike material and slender silhouette look like they belong on a fancy site like Net-a-Porter. Buy Reach Up Ankle Boots $48, Asos

The Baby-Step Into Color

Still not ready to jump head first into the world of colorful boots? Try forest green. Buy The Fix Velvet Star Booties $99, Amazon

The Super-Trendy One

Kitten heels made a comeback and it’s not just limited to pumps — these pale-pink boots are another fun way to wear the trend. Buy Jeffrey Campbell Muse Boots $130, Shopbop

A Fall-Friendly Pastel

Autumnal shades don’t always mean mustard, burgundy, or burnt orange — this muted green looks just as good against colorful fall foliage. Buy Zipped Leather Ankle Boots $120, Spring

For the Balenciaga-Obsessed

It was only a matter of time before Balenciaga’s pointy sock boots made their way down the fast-fashion pipe. This version is a close dupe and has a manageable heel height. Buy Sock Boots $60, H&M

The Ones That Only Look Scary

Yellow has a bad rep for being hard to wear but the trick is to keep it simple: a pair of jeans and a plain top are all you need. Buy Acid Ankle Boots $125, Topshop

The British Export

Founded in 2015, Finery London is the source for budget-friendly alternatives to high priced, minimalist designs, like these lace-up booties. They also carry extended sizing up to size 11. Buy Galway Blue Suede Lace-Up Boot $199, Finery London

The Dressy Booties

Throw them on with a black dress and you’re ready for a night out. Buy Asos Elegance Ankle Boots $87, Asos

The Expensive-Looking Pair

The smooth leather on this style makes them look like they should cost at least three times their price tag. Buy Sam Edelman Kinzey Patent Ankle Boots $150, Net-a-Porter

For the Experimental Dresser

So embellished satin and red patent not your thing? Pink metallic booties will kick it up a notch. Buy Leather Ankle Boots $195, & Other Stories

A Chic Alternative to Tights

If you hate tights, you’ll want a tall sock boot underneath your long dresses. They’ll keep them warm without looking stuffy. Buy Sock Boots with Metal Details $70, Zara

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.