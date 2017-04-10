When investing in fall/winter outerwear, you want a style that’s going to keep you warm, will get plenty of use, and that will comfortably shield you from wet and windy elements. But since you’ll be covered up in one for the longer side of six months, you also want to make sure you love how it makes you look. Naturally, starting with a best-designed style that delivers on performance is key. Beyond that, we put together a few looks below demonstrating how to masterfully style even the most serious winter coats, starting with the warmest, high-quality ones from Woolrich.

For a Chic Commute

As the air cools, a hip-length, insulated commuting layer is indispensable. Pick a style that’s both neutral enough to wear with everything, and polished enough for dressier days – think streamlined silhouette and a luxe, black fur collar. And to add some life to your in-transit look, pay attention to accessories like a bold tote, statement earrings, and thick textured tights.

1. Woolrich Cocoon Eskimo Parka, $1,195 at Woolrich; 2. Everlane The Day Magazine Tote, $165 at Everlane; 3. H&M Draped Dress, $69.99 at H&M; 4. Mercedes Castillo Caia, $435 at Mercedes Castillo; 5. Modern Weaving Loop Drop Earrings, $129 at Frankie Shop

For a (Not Freezing) Night Out

There are two ways to dress for nighttime when it’s cold out: in complete denial (no jacket, bare legs) or to fully give up style-wise (utilitarian blanket-puffer, bulk). Solve the age-old dilemma with a down coat in glamorous winter white. Then, get creative with slim layers and rich textures like patterned velvet, luminous champagne silk, and shiny gold.

1. Michelle Mason Velvet-Paneled Silk-Satin Midi Skirt, $450 at Net-a-Porter 2. Jeffrey Campbell Cienega Boot, $225 at Revolve 3. Woolrich Military Down Parka, $1,150 at Woolrich 4. Joseph Wool Viscose Rib High Neck Sweater, $430 at Joseph 5. Vetements Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings, $650 at Net-a-Porter

For Exploring in Style

In today’s age of gorpcore, an outdoorsy parka – equipped with pockets, a hood, and detachable insulated lining – is doubly versatile in a fashion-conscious closet. Create a look that works as well for wandering around a new city as for a day trip upstate with additional practical-chic pieces: a cool knit dress you can move in, plus a stylish backpack, shades, and boots.

1. Opening Ceremony Multicolor Space Dye Dress, $475 at Ssense; 2. #QUAYxKYLIE Starstruck 48mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $80 at Nordstrom; 3. Woolrich Literary Rex Eskimo Parka, $975 at Woolrich; 4. Building Block Pack, $525 at Building Block; 5. Alexander Wang Spencer Leather Boots, $795 at FWRD

For an On-Fire #LOTD

In a sea of dark-colored outerwear, a bold-color coat is an easy way to stand out. Make an impact in red – arguably the color of the moment – paired with classic black and white. For a head-turning street-style moment, play with graphic patterns within the palette, such as polka dots at varied scales. A trendy white stiletto boot and “it” glasses advance your look of the day.

1. Gucci Rectangular-Frame Acetate Sunglasses With Pearls, $1,105 at Gucci; 2. Woolrich Arctic Parka Detachable Fur, $695 at Woolrich; 3. Alexis Auden Polka Dot Flare Pants, $475 at Intermix; 4. alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Gleeson Polka Dot Sweater, $365 at alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet; 5. Barneys New York Lula Leather Ankle Boots, $425 at Barneys New York

For a Chill Weekend

When your “plans” include picking up coffee, walking the dog, and hitting up the local bookstore, you could wear the sweats you slept in – except that you’ll inevitably run into someone you know. Look put-together while still prioritizing comfort by upgrading to a figure-flattering classic black coat, patterned track pants, cropped sweater, and easy-to-slip-on ankle booties.

1. Wilfred Sardou Sweater, $145 at Aritzia; 2. Isabel Marant Danay Embellished Leather Ankle Boots, $860 at Barneys New York; 3. Tory Sport Printed Wide-Leg Track Pants, $175 at Tory Sport (plus similar styles); 4. DVF Circle Metallic-Leather Cross-Body Bag, $253 at MATCHESFASHION.COM; 5. Woolrich Bow Bridge Down Parka, $875 at Woolrich