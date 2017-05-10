The Best Uniqlo Collection Is Back

Even if you’re not familiar with Christophe Lemaire, you’ll want to check out Uniqlo’s latest collection. The Paris-based Lemaire worked at Lacoste and Hermès before starting his eponymous label and becoming artistic director of Uniqlo U. He’s known for his perfect basics; if Uniqlo’s recent J.W. Anderson capsule was all about prints and color, this one is all about simple pieces with elevated details. So instead of a plain red sweater dress, for example, Lemaire’s version (seen above and below) comes in luxurious wool, with ribbed detailing on the top and an A-line silhouette to add some volume on the bottom.

There are 56 pieces for women, with prices starting at $15 for hats and $30 for sweaters, and going up to $150 for coats. Scroll ahead to shop the nine pieces you won’t regret buying.

Yes, the fanny pack is cool again. If you’re scared to try, why not experiment with a $20 version? Buy Shoulder Bag $20, Uniqlo

Who doesn’t want a sweatshirt you can wear to work? Buy Long Sleeve Sweatshirt $30, Uniqlo

This midi skirt would get a ton of use during the week since you can wear it with any blouse or sweater tucked in. Buy Pleated Midi Skirt $40, Uniqlo

They’re high-waisted, wide leg, and cropped, so they might seem hard to wear, but when paired with ankle boots and a neutral sweater they’ll look surprisingly chic. Buy Corduroy Wide Leg Pants $40, Uniqlo

Layer this slim turtleneck under summer tops to get more wear out of them this fall, then try it under other sweaters when the polar vortex hits. Buy Mock Neck Ribbed Sweater $50, Uniqlo

The perfect needs-no-styling dress. Buy Mock Neck Long Sleeve Dress $60, Uniqlo

A clean black jacket that will make you feel like you’re in a cocoon. Buy Double Face Chester Coat $130, Uniqlo

A soft, seamless, essential fall coat that’s somehow only $150. Buy Double Face Wrap Coat $150, Uniqlo

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.