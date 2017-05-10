Try the Relaxed Suit As Your New Work Silhouette

Photo: Bobby Doherty

Introducing Finer Things, a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

When the power ’80s gave way to the grungy ’90s, the big suit was left

behind. “Let’s be a little gentler now,” said Marc Jacobs in 1992. But

this season, the suit is back. The new silhouette is commanding: big

relaxed jackets, with strong shoulders worn with full, fluid trousers.

Our pick? Céline’s suit in stretch wool. With the jacket’s dropped

shoulders and the front-pleated pant, it’s a masculine-feminine mash-up

that manages to incorporate the best of both decades. Think of it as

David Byrne, the tumble-dried version.

Céline suit, leather shirt, and booties, all available at 870 Madison Ave.; (212) 535-3703.