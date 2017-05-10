Couple Celebrates Their Eternal Bond With Fellatio-Themed Wedding Photo

As more and more people deviate away from standard special-occasion photo tropes, every so often we see something like a murder-themed engagement or a maternity shoot featuring thousands and thousands of bees. The most recent example of such is an, uh, unconventional tableau? This wedding photo featuring an idyllic Netherlands forest setting, a new bride and groom, and a simulated blow job.

Sommige bruidsparen kunnen niet wachten tot het feest voorbij is om lekker rustig naar de suite te gaan en daar een... Posted by Michelklooster.com on Monday, October 2, 2017

The couple is remaining anonymous, but photographer Michel Klooster posted it to Facebook with a caption that warns “anyone who considers this offensive is in my eyes still in the year 1996.” Plus, Klooster tells BuzzFeed, the photo was the bride’s mother’s idea all along.

Love is beautiful.