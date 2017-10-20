The Best Reason to Go Apple-Picking Is the Selfie

Photo: Maskot/Getty Images

Ahh, fall. It’s the only time of the year when even the most rational city-dwelling folks get the outdoors bug and descend upon apple orchards en masse. And if your weekend plans include heading up to the nearest farm to pick far too much fruit, you’ll definitely want to Instagram it. But what to wear? Well, since it’s at least ten degrees cooler, you can finally wear all of those cozy cold-weather clothes without breaking into a violent sweat. Should you need a little more guidance on what to wear in order to stage the perfect, idyllic photo in the forest, we can help. From sweaters to fleeces to boots, here are ideas all under $200 for your weekend apple picking needs.

Something Plaid (Obviously)

Instead of a grunge-inspired flannel, a ruffly blouse feels fresher. Buy Sactuary Scout Ruffle Top $89, Revolve

Apple Bite-Proof Lipstick

Here’s snackproof lipstick that isn’t dry, indelible, and will look great in your Instagram photos. Buy Rimmel Provocalips 16 Hour Kiss Proof Lip Colour $7, Ulta

For Lips That Look Great Without a Filter

Pat McGrath always taps on powder on top of lipstick for a lip look that pops in both Instagram and Steven Meisel photos. Clinique created a double-duty stick that creates the same effect. Buy Clinique Pop Lip Shadow Cushion Matte Lip Powder $20, Clinique

A Colorful, Cozy Sweater

It should be thick, chunky and in a color that contrasts nicely to all of the foliage. Buy Mango Fringes cable-knit sweater $60, Mango

A Sweater-Weather Fragrance

A warm musky and fruity scent that snuggles perfectly into knit collars. Buy DOLCE & GABBANA The One $94, Sephora

A Cardigan to Swaddle Yourself In

You can’t go wrong with something that has fluffy in the description. Added bonus: a black bow on the back that’ll pop in pictures. Buy H&M Fluffy Cardigan $40, H&M

A Sooty-Black Mascara

A mascara that won’t irritate your eyes, and will give you fluffy lashes to go with your fuzzy sweater. Buy LANCÔME Monsieur Big Mascara $25, Ulta

A Pair of Cropped Jeans

Perfectly cropped to show off your boots and in a classic, non-destroyed wash so you don’t feel too trendy. Buy Madewell The High-Rise Slim Boyjean $128, Nordstrom

A Palette That’s Actually Useful

Everything in this palette is made with the best quality coconut oil, with flattering tints that can be blended across eyelids and lips. Buy RMS BEAUTY Signature Set Pop Collection $44, Sephora

A Witchy Fall Floral Dress

Make Stevie Nicks proud. Buy Topshop Foil Floral Plunge Wrap Dress $100, Topshop

An eyeliner so long-lasting, it will survive workdays and workout classes (hey, apple picking can count as cardio). Buy KAT VON D Tattoo Liner $20, Sephora

Boots That Won’t Sink Into the Grass

Fall means you can finally wear your boots but orchards weren’t made for sharp little heels. A block style is way more comfortable. Buy Sam Edelman Taye suede ankle boots $160, Net-a-Porter

Cool Sneakers

Wear it with jeans and a fleece for a gorpcore-inspired lewk. Buy Nike Vintage Blazer leather-trimmed suede high-top sneakers $100, Net-a-Porter

For All the Kira Kiras

Glitter means your polish will last twice as long. Here’s one that will justify the 99-cent purchase price of the app. Buy JINsoon Shake It Nail Polish $18, Barneys New York

A Big Scarf to Tuck Your Hair Into

If forest green isn’t your thing, it also comes in other seasonally appropriate shades like burgundy and mustard yellow. Buy & Other Stories Oversized Wool Scarf $65, & Other Stories

Selfie-Friendly Sunglasses

Because squinting doesn’t make for a good picture. Buy Warby Parker Hadley sunglasses $145, Warby Parker

A Flattering Balm to Tuck Into Pockets

The fanciest tinted chapstick you will ever own, and will give a flattering flush to your lips. Buy Sisley Paris Phyto-Lip Twist Tinted Lip Balm $50, Nordstrom

A Floppy Hat

If you were ever tempted to try out a floppy hat, there’s no better time than at the orchard where you won’t be the only one in one. Buy Halogen Wool Floppy Hat $39, Nordstrom

Or Maybe Try a Beret

Of course if you’re feeling more brave, a beret is the trendier, street style–inspired way to go. Buy ASOS Wool Beret $16, ASOS

Spray This on Before You Go

A new texturizing spray that isn’t sticky and smells good, yet not so good as to attract orchard flies. Buy Tavi Hair Texturizing Spray $26, Tavi Hair

A Snuggly, Gorpcore Fleece

Because who doesn’t want a big, warm hug while eating apple pie? Buy Patagonia Los Gatos Fleece Jacket $129, Urban Outfitters

A Colorful Lightweight Wool Coat

If this combo of cobalt blue and mustard yellow doesn’t get you excited for the season, you’re dead inside. Buy Mango Unstructured mohair-blend coat $120, Spring

Each product featured is independently selected, but may include paid promotion or additional compensation from our partners.