The Best Reason to Go Apple-Picking Is the Selfie

Ahh, fall. It’s the only time of the year when even the most rational city-dwelling folks get the outdoors bug and descend upon apple orchards en masse. And if your weekend plans include heading up to the nearest farm to pick far too much fruit, you’ll definitely want to Instagram it. But what to wear? Well, since it’s at least ten degrees cooler, you can finally wear all of those cozy cold-weather clothes without breaking into a violent sweat. Should you need a little more guidance on what to wear in order to stage the perfect, idyllic photo in the forest, we can help. From sweaters to fleeces to boots, here are ideas all under $200 for your weekend apple picking needs.
Something Plaid (Obviously)
Instead of a grunge-inspired flannel, a ruffly blouse feels fresher.
Apple Bite-Proof Lipstick
Here’s snackproof lipstick that isn’t dry, indelible, and will look great in your Instagram photos.
For Lips That Look Great Without a Filter
Pat McGrath always taps on powder on top of lipstick for a lip look that pops in both Instagram and Steven Meisel photos. Clinique created a double-duty stick that creates the same effect.
A Colorful, Cozy Sweater
It should be thick, chunky and in a color that contrasts nicely to all of the foliage.
A Sweater-Weather Fragrance
A warm musky and fruity scent that snuggles perfectly into knit collars.
A Cardigan to Swaddle Yourself In
You can’t go wrong with something that has fluffy in the description. Added bonus: a black bow on the back that’ll pop in pictures.
A Sooty-Black Mascara
A mascara that won’t irritate your eyes, and will give you fluffy lashes to go with your fuzzy sweater.
A Pair of Cropped Jeans
Perfectly cropped to show off your boots and in a classic, non-destroyed wash so you don’t feel too trendy.
A Palette That’s Actually Useful
Everything in this palette is made with the best quality coconut oil, with flattering tints that can be blended across eyelids and lips.
A Witchy Fall Floral Dress
Make Stevie Nicks proud.
An eyeliner so long-lasting, it will survive workdays and workout classes (hey, apple picking can count as cardio).
Boots That Won’t Sink Into the Grass
Fall means you can finally wear your boots but orchards weren’t made for sharp little heels. A block style is way more comfortable.
Cool Sneakers
For All the Kira Kiras
Glitter means your polish will last twice as long. Here’s one that will justify the 99-cent purchase price of the app.
A Big Scarf to Tuck Your Hair Into
If forest green isn’t your thing, it also comes in other seasonally appropriate shades like burgundy and mustard yellow.
Selfie-Friendly Sunglasses
Because squinting doesn’t make for a good picture.
A Flattering Balm to Tuck Into Pockets
The fanciest tinted chapstick you will ever own, and will give a flattering flush to your lips.
A Floppy Hat
If you were ever tempted to try out a floppy hat, there’s no better time than at the orchard where you won’t be the only one in one.
Or Maybe Try a Beret
Of course if you’re feeling more brave, a beret is the trendier, street style–inspired way to go.
Spray This on Before You Go
A new texturizing spray that isn’t sticky and smells good, yet not so good as to attract orchard flies.
A Snuggly, Gorpcore Fleece
Because who doesn’t want a big, warm hug while eating apple pie?
A Colorful Lightweight Wool Coat
If this combo of cobalt blue and mustard yellow doesn’t get you excited for the season, you’re dead inside.
Each product featured is independently selected, but may include paid promotion or additional compensation from our partners.
