This Bracelet Helps Fund Breast-Cancer Research

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, David Yurman is releasing a special-edition bracelet. It’s the seventh year the jeweler has partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Fund, and this year’s bracelet will be available throughout the month of October exclusively at the brand’s stores and e-commerce site.

The bracelet itself features the David Yurman signature cable motif with a starburst center detail embellished with pink sapphires. Past designs have included a larger starburst pendant necklace and a pink ceramic watch, but this bracelet is sleek enough to throw into your daily jewelry rotation. It’s also a cool, limited piece if you’re an avid fine-jewelry collector. But best of all, a 20-percent portion of all proceeds will be donated to the fund.