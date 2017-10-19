See How David Yurman Designed the Cable Bracelet

Jewelry designer David Yurman sculpted his signature cable bracelet in 1983 with particular imagery in mind: rolling hills, the sand dunes of Cape Cod, and the Brooklyn Bridge, which he admired as a boy growing up in Manhattan. “It’s actually a helix,” Yurman explained to Travel + Leisure. “The pattern is in our DNA, in nautilus shells, and you can see it swirling in the galaxies, too.”

The new book David Yurman Cable, published this week by Rizzoli, explores the brand’s use of cable design, as a ubiquitous form in history, as the cuffs Europeans wore during the Iron Age, and nature, as the twisted structure of DNA. The collection includes original never-before-seen sketches by Yurman, vintage photographs, and jewelry pieces from various Yurman collections. Click ahead for a preview.

Buy David Yurman Cable by David Yurman $95, David Yurman

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.