Dior’s Costume Jewelry Is Better Than Ever

Christian Dior once said, “As a general rule, jewels can be worn generously to magnify their effect.” Dior must have had this edict in mind while creating its new costume jewelry for fall 2017, since the collection is practically made for layering. Signature favorites like the Tribales earrings have been updated with new gemstones and embellishments, while trendier items — like chokers decorated with the logo, dragonfly rings, and dangling pendants — make it all feel very 2017. Scroll ahead to check out a few of our favorite pieces, and watch the video to see Selena Forrest show them off.
Comments