4:37 p.m.

Dior’s Costume Jewelry Is Better Than Ever

See a trendy logo choker and other new pieces.

4:22 p.m.

Rihanna on Fenty, Instagram, What’s Cute (and Not Cute) for Boyfriends

“Instagram is the death of all trends.”

4:18 p.m.

Megyn Kelly Reportedly Can’t Convince Celebrities to Go on Her Show

Celebrity publicists are apparently avoiding booking clients on Megyn Kelly Today.

4:13 p.m.

Chanel Launched Its New Makeup Collection in a Rustic Italian Villa

See Caroline de Maigret, Luca Pica, and more.

4:09 p.m.

These Cool Earrings Distract From Bad Hair Days

Everyone will be too busy fawning over them to notice you didn’t brush your hair.

3:51 p.m.

Emma Portner’s Body Is Her Megaphone

And she’s using it to queer up the dance world.

3:37 p.m.

The New Paris Hilton Has 23 Perfumes, Goes to Clubs for Work

“I have my residency every Sunday, so I have to be out.”

3:34 p.m.

This Week in Drama: The Trump Wives, Rick and Morty, and More

We recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for every week.

3:06 p.m.

Naming and Shaming the Weinsteins of the Workplace

Since Hollywood’s sex scandal, women across industries have mobilized.

3:03 p.m.

Revisiting 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage in New York

The Museum of the City of New York’s new exhibit has a Hillary Clinton pantsuit and a signed Shirley Chisholm campaign poster.

3:00 p.m.

Michael Kors on the Least Chic Thing in the World

Talking to the mega-designer about his taste, his history, and his anti-hunger initiative.

2:57 p.m.

Zendaya and Jennifer Aniston Partied This Week

Plus: Naomi Campbell, Paris Hilton, and Suki Waterhouse.

2:16 p.m.

Patricia Arquette Speaks Out About ‘Weird’ Encounter With Oliver Stone

The actress wrote that things took a “weird” turn after a meeting about a “very sexual” film role.

12:39 p.m.

The Triple Threat Working to Get More Women Into Music

Frankie Hutchinson is an agent, TV host, and activist in the DJ scene.

11:59 a.m.

The Fashion Industry Starts Its Own Harassment Hashtag

Cameron Russell is standing up to sexual abuse in modeling.

11:23 a.m.

What Courtney Love Can’t Live Without

From Fracas perfume to Charlotte Tilbury lipstick.

10:44 a.m.

26 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Lululemon to Vans

It’s a real grab bag this week.

10:27 a.m.

Did Television Finally Get Postpartum Depression Right?

As a young black mother with a personal history, I’m grateful for the most recent episode of Black-ish.

10:09 a.m.

Lisa Bloom Finally Explains Why She Took the Harvey Weinstein Case

She says she would never represent a man like Harvey Weinstein again.

10:05 a.m.

A Therapist on What Sex Addiction Really Is

It’s not the same as sexual assault, despite what Harvey Weinstein might think.