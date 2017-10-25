Donald Trump Is ‘Very Intelligent,’ According to Donald Trump

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Donald Trump has always liked to tell people that he’s smart, but he’s usually done so using slightly (slightly being the key word here) more subtle methods — say, by challenging his secretary of State to compare IQ tests, or tweeting at various people telling them they have a “low IQ.” But he’s apparently just coming right out and saying it now, according to several members of the White House press pool.

“The press makes me more uncivil than I am,” he reportedly said, in the moments before boarding an Air Force One flight to Dallas. The president of the United States then added: “I went to an Ivy League college, I’m a very intelligent person.”

Plenty of Trump’s public statements back this up, like his belief that exercise burns up the body’s finite, batterylike energy and that asbestos is actually good.