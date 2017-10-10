Photo: Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for ACE

Celebrities are finally beginning to speak up about Harvey Weinstein in the wake of the harassment allegations against him, and while everyone from George Clooney to Meryl Streep are condemning his actions, Donna Karan, founder of DKNY, took the victim-blaming route. She told the Daily Mail at the CinéFashion Film Awards that women in America had to think about the way they dressed and what they “are asking for.”

“To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves?” she said. “How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?”

“You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do,” she added. “What are they asking for? Trouble.”

The designer, 69, also said, “I don’t think it’s only Harvey Weinstein” when asked if she thought Harvey had been busted. She called Weinstein and his wife, fellow designer Georgina Chapman, “wonderful people.” Her response drew the ire of many, including Rose McGowan and Anthony Bourdain.

To @dkny How many seventeen year olds have you dressed like they are, in your words, "asking for it "? https://t.co/oYyO9tfFKz pic.twitter.com/Fck0h5m13R — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017

In response to the backlash, Karan released a statement, saying her comments had been taken out of context, despite being captured on video.

2. In a statement Donna Karan says her comments were taken out of context (her comments are on tape) pic.twitter.com/V5iL8ciCEC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 10, 2017

There aren’t many ways to interpret from “Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?” but for future reference, the answer is no.