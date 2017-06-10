Turmoil at Hearst continues with the latest issue of Elle Decor, which features Bruce Willis, his second wife Emma Hemming, and their young daughters Evelyn and Mabel. According to “Page Six,” the magazine’s staffers are “fuming” over new editor Whitney Robinson’s decision to feature more photos of the Willis family than of their home. (That Willis’s friend M. Night Shyamalan did the interview is apparently of no concern.)

“The magazine has a collage of photos of Bruce and his kids instead of the home,” a magazine source told “Page Six.” “A sales associate went to the publisher and said that the magazine looks like a tabloid and that the luxury advertisers could possibly leave.” Another source added: “Many staffers felt it was completely inappropriate for a shelter magazine.”

Humpf! As someone who is interested in the private lives of celebrities, I liked the spread, but I guess advertisers crave those aspirational interiors. Robinson, who joined the magazine from Town & Country in June, remains confident in the issue, despite the assertion by “Page Six” that Hearst bosses Joanna Coles and Michael Clinton talked to him about it. This morning, he posted the cover on Instagram, calling it a “story about close friends who talk openly about the importance of putting down roots, establishing a place to let loose and raise kids beyond the prying lens of paparazzi, and the true meaning and power of home.”