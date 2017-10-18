Get Your Brooklyn-Cool-Girl Fancy-Basics at This Sale

If all this talk of sweater weather and fall boots has you itching to shop, the Dreslyn is having a family and friend’s sale. If you’re not familiar with the e-commerce site, it’s filled with under-the-radar brands you might see on the likes of artsy-inclined cool women like Solange or Jenny Slate. Prices are usually steep so the sale’s 25 percent discount, while not massive, can make a dent on whatever catches your eye. Certain brands like Canada Goose and Common Projects don’t qualify for the deal, but there’s plenty to shop. Among the mix are fancy basics like a cozy black turtleneck sweater dress, a slick raincoat, a faux-fur coat, plus those quirky Rachel Comey kitten heels we previously raved about. To get the 25 percent off promotion, simply enter code “FAMILY” at checkout. There’s also no official end date announced for the sale, so enjoy it while it lasts. Scroll below to see our recommended picks.

Original Price: $249

Intentionally Blank Ankle Boots Sale Price: $187 (25 percent off), The Dreslyn

Original Price: $200

Samuji Regn Raincoat Sale Price: $150 (25 percent off), The Dreslyn

Original Price: $445

A.P.C. Sac Demi Lune Sale Price: $334 (25 percent off), The Dreslyn

Original Price: $92

Rachel Comey Maya Earrings Sale Price: $69 (25 percent off), The Dreslyn

Original Price: $295

Vince Bias Dress Sale Price: $221 (25 percent off), The Dreslyn

Original Price: $398

Zadig & Voltaire Printed Faux Fur Coat Sale Price: $299 (25 percent off), The Dreslyn

Original Price: $391

Rachel Comey Point Toe Slingbacks Sale Price: $293 (25 percent off), The Dreslyn

Original Price: $290

Toteme Cabrol Dress Sale Price: $218 (25 percent off), The Dreslyn

Original Price: $175

Lizzie Fortunato Tortoise Teardrop Earrings Sale Price: $131 (25 percent off), The Dreslyn

Original Price: $395

Raquel Allegra Gathered Midi Dress Sale Price: $296 (25 percent off), The Dreslyn

Original Price: $397

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Maryam Pump Sale Price: $298 (25 percent off), The Dreslyn

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

