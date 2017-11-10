8 Pairs of Flashy Sneakers to Make Any Outfit More Fun

The best part about sneakers being part of the street style lexicon is that you get to feel fashion-y and comfortable all at the same time — and that goes double if your sneakers are metallic or covered in sparkles. Turn to the flashy sneaker to add a commuter-friendly touch of whimsy to any outfit. There are plenty of good options that won’t set you back quite as much as customizable Gucci high-tops (though of course, those are cool too). Scroll down for eight below.

Best Metallic

You’re never too old for shoes that sparkle.

Buy
Women’s Kam Glitter Sneaker $125, Kenneth Cole

Best Glitter

These shiny gold Nikes will steal the show every time.

Buy
Nike Classic Cortez metallic leather sneakers $90, Net-a-Porter

Best Luxe Athleisure

Get in on the texture of the season without sacrificing comfort.

Buy
Words Scale Me Velvet Sneaker $50, NastyGal

For the Boho Loyalist

Yes, bohemian style tribe, you too can be flashy! Embrace your inner hypebeast with a floral Adidas Superstar.

Buy
Women’s Originals Superstar Shoes $80, Adidas

For the Hopeless Romantic

These shiny hearts on shiny white shoes will soften any harsh winter outfit (or soul).

Buy
Affection $130, Steve Madden

For the Ultimate Trendsetter

It doesn’t get more of-the-moment than Puma x Fenty.

Buy
PUMA x FENTY by Rihanna Lavender Bow Sneakers $160, Intermix

Best Under-$100 Option

Photo: REVOLVE STILLS #2

The easiest way to add a bit of sparkle without breaking the bank (with bonus points for it-brand Superga)

Buy
Superga 2750 Metallic Sneaker $99, Revolve

Best Pastel Option

If you’re going with a non-glitter, non-metallic option, it had better be Rihanna (see above) or a collage of color.

Buy
Converse + Mara Hoffman Chuck Taylor All Star ‘70 embroidered canvas high-top sneakers $125, Net-a-Porter

