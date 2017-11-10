The Latest on the Cut

16 mins ago

Gucci Announces It’s Going Fur-Free

Beginning with its spring 2018 collection, the brand will not “use, promote or publicize animal fur.”

24 mins ago

Meet the World’s Most Legendary Makeup Artist

Pat McGrath is ready to meet you all.

5:55 p.m.

Hollywood Makeup Artist Says Ben Affleck Groped Her at Golden Globes Party

“He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack,” said Annamarie Tendler.

5:44 p.m.

8 Pairs of Flashy Sneakers to Make Any Outfit More Fun

An antidote to all-black outfits.

5:30 p.m.

Diane Keaton Used Pinterest to Design Her Dream Home

The movie star used Pinterest to create an abode filled with enchanting light fixtures, rustic clocks, and monochrome brick walls.

5:27 p.m.

This Is What Tracee Ellis Ross’s Clothing Line Will Look Like

We want it all.

5:23 p.m.

10 Insanely Beautiful Wedding Looks, From Gowns to Pantsuits

What to wear if you’re getting married next year.

5:00 p.m.

Léa Seydoux Had to Physically Pry Harvey Weinstein Off Her

The actress wrote a letter in The Guardian asking women in the industry to fight for change.

4:36 p.m.

James Franco on Cologne, Ads, and Being Very Uncomfortable With This Interview

The face of Coach’s Cologne for Men talks about smells.

4:22 p.m.

Cartier Held a Surprise Jewelry Show on Governors Island

Guests were transported by water taxi to a private dinner catered by chef Dan Barber.

4:03 p.m.

Gloria Allred Says More Hollywood Figures Are Being Accused of Harassment Now

“Harvey Weinstein is not the beginning and the end of this issue.”

3:52 p.m.

Trump Reportedly Hates ‘Everyone in the White House’

The president is not doing well, according to a new Vanity Fair story.

2:37 p.m.

The Boy Scouts Will Now Allow Girls to Join

A historic change for the youth organization.

2:17 p.m.

Lady Hypebeasts Finally Get Their Own Online Marketplace

Introducing Heroine, the sister site to Grailed.

2:10 p.m.

The King of Cultivating Cool

Brian Phillips, founder of PR agency Black Frame, has the perfect combination of taste and ambition.

2:01 p.m.

This Video of Armie Hammer Dancing Is What Everyone Looks Like When They Dance

Accept it, we all flail on the dancefloor.

12:42 p.m.

Alyssa Milano Explains Why She Didn’t Comment on Weinstein

She starred on the Weinstein-produced Project Runway All Stars with his wife, Georgina Chapman.

12:40 p.m.

Email Prankster Reportedly Tricks Lisa Bloom Into Talking About Harvey Weinstein

The attorney reportedly claimed she didn’t know the severity of the allegations.

12:11 p.m.

Watch the Trailer for the Joan Didion Netflix Documentary

Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold premieres on October 27.

11:59 a.m.

The Centuries-Old Strategy That Turbocharged My Productivity

It’s an old-school paper-planner system that requires a little micromanaging, but the payoff is worth it.