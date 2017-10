Photo: erdem x h&m

After successful collaborations with Kenzo, Balmain, and Alexander Wang, H&M has teamed up with London-based designer Erdem, who’s known for his romantic floral and lace designs. (You’ve seen them on the red carpet on celebs like Emma Stone and Keira Knightley.)

The very pretty capsule includes a ton of moody florals, pleated blouses and dresses, sweatshirts, and even a ballgown. It drops on November 2 in H&M stores and online. Scroll ahead to see what’ll be in our carts.

