Everlane’s Boss Boots Look Like High Fashion

Now that it’s October, it’s officially boots weather. Should you be on the hunt for a new pair, Everlane just released their newest design. Called the Boss, they bear a striking resemblance to all of the ones made by more expensive, downtown girl–friendly brands. With its pointed toe, silver zipper, and low heel, you’d normally see these worn with artfully distressed jeans and a leather jacket. Made from Tuscan leather, the shoes come in four different colors: black pebbled leather, black suede, taupe gray suede, and brown pebbled leather. At $225 they’re pricier than your average Everlane purchase but if you’ve been thinking about buying a fancy designer version, this one has the better price tag.

Scroll ahead to shop all four styles.

Buy Everlane The Boss Boots in Black Pebbled $225, Everlane

Buy Everlane The Boss Boot in Taupe Gray Suede $225, Everlane

Buy Everlane The Boss Boot in Black Suede $225, Everlane

Buy Everlane The Boss Boot in Cognac Pebbled $225, Everlane

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.