Everlane Is Making Kitten Heels Now

Should you doubt that the kitten heel is back, Everlane has decided to place their stamp of approval on the controversial style. Following the release of their high-fashion look-alike ankle boots, they decided to launch a pair of shoes that could have come straight out of a street-style photo. Dubbed the Editor Heel, they’re two-inch-high, pointy pumps that come in different shades of suede — like black, navy, taupe, and dark green. They’re cut straight across the bottom of your toes and feature a tiny pull tab on the back — to give it a sporty feel, per their description. Worn with jeans or skirts, they’ll be the walking-friendly shoes you throw on when you want to feel dressed up but not overdone. Scroll ahead to shop them all.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments