Everlane Is Making Kitten Heels Now

Photo: Everlane

Should you doubt that the kitten heel is back, Everlane has decided to place their stamp of approval on the controversial style. Following the release of their high-fashion look-alike ankle boots, they decided to launch a pair of shoes that could have come straight out of a street-style photo. Dubbed the Editor Heel, they’re two-inch-high, pointy pumps that come in different shades of suede — like black, navy, taupe, and dark green. They’re cut straight across the bottom of your toes and feature a tiny pull tab on the back — to give it a sporty feel, per their description. Worn with jeans or skirts, they’ll be the walking-friendly shoes you throw on when you want to feel dressed up but not overdone. Scroll ahead to shop them all.

Photo: Everlane Buy Everlane the Editor Heel in Black Suede $155, Everlane

Photo: Everlane Buy Everlane the Editor Heel in Taupe Suede $155, Everlane

Photo: Everlane Buy Everlane the Editor Heel in Navy Suede $155, Everlane

Photo: Everlane Buy Everlane the Editor Heel in Dark Green Suede $155, Everlane

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.