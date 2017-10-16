The Latest on the Cut

28 mins ago

Gretchen Carlson Says Roger Ailes Isn’t the Only Man in Media Who Harassed Her

The former Fox News talked getting harassed by a cameraman early in her career.

1:36 p.m.

The Stranger Things Band Partied in a Cemetery Last Weekend

See photos of art performances among Green-Wood Cemetery’s gravestones.

1:16 p.m.

Living With a Mysterious Condition That Makes the World Look Like Static

People with “visual snow” can have trouble reading, concentrating, balancing, and sometimes just making it through the day.

1:13 p.m.

Bottega Veneta’s Night at the Museum With Ava Duvernay

Ava Duvernay talked about good Hollywood men. Hilton Als read a fairy-tale.

12:55 p.m.

Everlane Is Making Kitten Heels Now

Told you the style is making a comeback.

12:22 p.m.

Freed Taliban Hostage Thought Captors Were Joking About Trump Presidency

Joshua Boyle and his family were rescued after spending five years being held captive by the Haqqani network in Afghanistan.

11:05 a.m.

Business As Usual for the Royals

The Firm had a diplomatic parley with Mr. Paddington bear.

11:02 a.m.

Trump Reportedly Joked That Pence Wants to ‘Hang’ All Gay People

According to a new story, Trump has made fun of Pence’s hardline views on gay rights and abortion.

11:00 a.m.

I Think About This a Lot: Baby Jessica, the Baby Who Fell Into a Well

I maintain that I’m the only person this obsessed who was negative-three-years-old when Jessica fell into the well.

11:00 a.m.

Where Amy Sedaris Buys Her Favorite Incense, Paper Flowers, and Miniatures

“I like for things to look like they are going to come alive while you are sleeping.”

10:55 a.m.

Million-Dollar NYC Condos Feature Breathtaking Views of Public Sex

Condos overlooking Marcus Garvey Park reportedly have birds-eye views of a popular hookup spot.

10:31 a.m.

The J.W. Anderson X Uniqlo Collection Is on Sale Right Now

Including trenches, scarves, sweaters, and totes.

10:15 a.m.

#MeToo Hashtag Shows Just How Common Sexual Assault Is

The social media movement, started by Alyssa Milano, has prompted tweets from Monica Lewinsky and Evan Rachel Wood.

9:47 a.m.

Trump Health Officials Just Quietly Defined Life As ‘Beginning at Conception’

“As an ob-gyn, I’m alarmed. You should be, too.”

9:20 a.m.

Oh God, a New Taylor Swift Video Is Coming

She was spotted filming in a London kebab shop.

9:16 a.m.

Woody Allen Hopes Harvey Weinstein Scandal Won’t Lead to ‘Witch Hunt Atmosphere’

“Tragic for the poor women that were involved, sad for Harvey that his life is so messed up.”

8:56 a.m.

How I Get It Done: Melissa Clark

The New York Times food columnist on the hardest recipe she’s ever made, the most important ingredient in her kitchen, and her weakness for Cheetos.

8:11 a.m.

Donna Karan Gives First Interview Since Weinstein Sound Bite

“I was shocked. I was absolutely in a state of shock.”

7:00 a.m.

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of October 16

Mercury moves into Scorpio.

6:30 a.m.

Tour an Ideal New York Artists’ Townhouse – With a Bit of Morocco Thrown In

“We love what an oasis it is behind the brick façade — it feels a bit like our own Moroccan riad.”