Everlane’s Cashmere Just Got More Affordable

To call these times Everlane season would be undeniably correct. The basics-only brand just launched on Nordstrom and in the span of a month released a perfect work blazer, denim jeans, and “Boss” boots that are dead ringers for more expensive designer versions. Next up on the agenda is a new line of affordable cashmere, launching today.

Everlane has already tackled the cozy sweater category with great cashmere turtlenecks and wool blends, but now it’s offering cashmere sweaters under $100 in more than ten colors and patterns, from soft pink to stripes to a vibrant red. They’ll be available in similar silhouettes and cuts, like classic crewnecks and V-necks, mock-necks, and cropped styles. Scroll below and stock up before they inevitably sell out.

Buy Cashmere Crew in Ruby $100, Everlane

Buy Cashmere Crew in Charcoal/Bone Stripe $100, Everlane

Buy Cashmere Crew in Bone $100, Everlane

Buy Cashmere Crew in Black $100, Everlane

Buy Cashmere Crop Mockneck in Soft Pink $100, Everlane

Buy Cashmere V-Neck in Camel $100, Everlane

Buy Cashmere Crop Mock in Persimmon $100, Everlane

Buy Cashmere Crop V-Neck in Frost Donegal $100, Everlane

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.