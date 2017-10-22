Ewan McGregor Has Split from Wife of 22 Years

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Actor Ewan McGregor has split from his wife of 22 years, French production designer, Eve Mavrakis, according to People.

The news broke when the British tabloid The Sun published photos of McGregor and his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead kissing at a London cafe.

Shortly after the photos appeared a source told People that McGregor and Mavrakis separated in May, but had kept the decision private. The pair have four children together.

Winstead also split with her husband in May, writing on Instagram at the time, “We’ve decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley.”

In February, Winstead shared the photo with McGregor, below, on Instagram.

Pretty lovely Canadian Sunday. Good night! 👋🏻❄️ A post shared by Mary Elizabeth Winstead (@mewins) on Feb 19, 2017 at 9:24pm PST