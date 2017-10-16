In Iceland, This Photographer Skipped Her Itinerary

Photo: Jana Kirn

Weekend With is an ongoing Instagram series that features people we like, photographing places we’d like to be. Follow @thecut on Instagram to join in, and tag your photos with #weekendwith when you travel somewhere new.

Philadelphia-based photographer Jana Kirn spends most of her time shooting stories for Free People, but her vacation to Iceland this year was all play and no work.

“My favorite part about the trip was the lack of schedule to follow,” she told the Cut. Kirn booked a hotel room for her first night, and that’s it. From there, she rented a car, hit the road, and found places to stay along the way. “There was so much freedom to stop wherever you wanted, for however long felt right.”

In Iceland the weather seems to change every five minutes, she said, which inspired a striking portfolio that juxtaposes light and shadows, some sparkling with mist and others drenched in sun, with photos of mountainous landscapes and chilly frozen roads.

“Iceland is the strangest place I’ve ever been, ” she added. “It’s impossible to not be amazed at the beauty of the island. One trip isn’t enough.”

When you only have lodging booked for the first night on a trip to Iceland, you can imagine it will turn out really well or really... interesting. ❄️ This weekend, Philadelphia-based photographer @j_kirn is sharing photos from her drive around the country. Follow along to see her unique landscapes and dreamy photos. #weekendwith A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Oct 14, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

"Big ups for the bright orange lighthouses scattered up and down the coasts." 💥 #weekendwith photographer @j_kirn in #iceland. A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Oct 14, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

" Staying active on the inactive volcano that sits at the tip of the Snaefellsnes peninsula. Some say this is where aliens come to meet." 🌄❄️🔥 #weekendwith @j_kirn in #iceland. A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Oct 14, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

"Found my relatives on the Snaefellsnes Peninsula." A lot of good hair in one photo. 🌾🐎🦄🐴 Keep following along this weekend to see @j_kirn's photos of #iceland. A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:59am PDT