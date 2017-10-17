See How Gabrielle Union Reinvented Herself on the Red Carpet

Photo: Getty Images

Gabrielle Union went from playing a teen queen in Bring It On to a heart-wrenching role in The Birth of a Nation. With a long list of film credits, she’s maintained a steady acting and producing career — forever reinventing herself both onscreen and on the red carpet.

As an actress who rose to fame in the ’90s, Union once embraced babydoll cuts and lush velvet tube dresses. Through it all, she developed a fearless sense of style that achieves the perfect balance of sultry and chic. From a floor-length mint green floral Valentino gown to a barely-there Jean Paul Gaultier dress, or a flared ’70s blue-striped Baja East jumpsuit, she’s perfected the art of curated versatility. See her best looks from her well-meaning popular days as Katie on She’s All That to now, in the slideshow ahead.