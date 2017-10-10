Gigi Hadid Is Releasing Her Own Makeup Line

Gigi Hadid conquered Instagram fashion with her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, and Instagram makeup is next. The face of Maybelline announced over the weekend her upcoming makeup collaboration with the brand. Calling it “a year in the making,” Hadid and Maybelline both released teasers on their Instagram accounts showing a variety of red and nude-colored lipsticks (including some millennial pink) and eyeshadows. No word on when it will be released, but Hadid’s 36 million Instagram followers are ready.
