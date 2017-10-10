The Latest on the Cut

5 mins ago

Ask a Boss: ‘How Do I Get Over My Impostor Syndrome?’

Force yourself to look at the evidence.

13 mins ago

Gloria Allred Is Now Representing a Harvey Weinstein Accuser

Shortly after her daughter Lisa Bloom quit as his advisor.

11:11 a.m.

All The Celebrities Who Have Commented on Harvey Weinstein

The good, the bad, and the self-serving.

10:48 a.m.

Trump Wants to ‘Compare IQ Tests’ With Tillerson

Sounds like the president is taking the reports that Tillerson called him a “f*cking moron” very well.

10:36 a.m.

Gigi Hadid Is Releasing Her Own Makeup Line

Gigi x Maybelline is coming.

10:35 a.m.

The 10 Best Strategist-Approved Products From the Dermstore Sale

Including RMS Beauty, Mason Pearson, DevaCurl, and more.

10:25 a.m.

What Did George Clooney Know About Harvey Weinstein?

And more Weinstein rumors in this week’s gossip column.

10:18 a.m.

The Cognitive Bias That Makes You Bad at Online Shopping

More popular doesn’t necessarily mean better.

9:50 a.m.

Monica Lewinsky’s New Anti-Bullying PSA Is Actually Pretty Moving

“It’s a stark and shocking mirror to people to rethink how we behave online.”

8:24 a.m.

Donna Karan Apologizes for Suggesting Women Are ‘Asking for It’

“Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?”

7:38 a.m.

The Minimalists Want You to Be Happy With Less

And in a country where many struggle, they’ve found a huge audience.

Yesterday at 5:36 p.m.

Atonement Actress Recalls Feeling ‘Violated’ by Harvey Weinstein

Romola Garai was asked to meet with Weinstein in a hotel room when she was 18.

Yesterday at 3:58 p.m.

Jemele Hill Suspended by ESPN Over Jerry Jones Tweets

Hill had said on Twitter, “If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers.”

Yesterday at 3:30 p.m.

The Weinstein Company Will Reportedly Change Its Name

Harvey Weinstein was fired yesterday.

Yesterday at 3:04 p.m.

Matt Damon, Russell Crowe Reportedly Helped Kill a 2004 Harvey Weinstein Article

The two actors allegedly called a reporter working on an exposé directly.

Yesterday at 2:55 p.m.

Melania Responds to Ivana Trump’s Comment That She’s the Real First Lady

Real Housewives of Donald Trump.

Yesterday at 2:52 p.m.

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated Her Birthday With 17 Close Girlfriends

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians recap.

Yesterday at 1:43 p.m.

11 Essential Pieces to Buy at the Annual Tibi Sale

Designer clothes you’ll actually wear, up to 80 percent off.

Yesterday at 12:56 p.m.

Everything to Know About the First Fenty Beauty Lipstick Collection

The Galaxy collection comes out on October 13.

Yesterday at 11:07 a.m.

Everlane’s Cashmere Just Got More Affordable

Every sweater in this new line is under $100.