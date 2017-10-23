Photo: Anthony Harvey/Getty Images for MTV

For 20 — nay — 30 years, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has paraded around in his signature black guyliner, waiting for the perfect person to cherish his craggily patchwork. Well, the wait is now over: he has a new partnership with Kat Von D.

Kinda hard to take a serious photo when you're handcuffed to this guy: @billiejoearmstrong 🖤 A post shared by Kat Von D (@thekatvond) on Oct 18, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

The alt-beauty entrepreneur is teaming up with Armstrong to create an “anti-precision smudge” liquid eyeliner called “Basket Case,” named after the famous Green Day song. Von D teased the new product on Instagram, along with a photo of Armstrong. From the image, the eyeliner appears incredibly rich and messy, just as the duo intended. Unfortunately, that’s all they are revealing for now. In the meantime, you’ll need to make smudged eyeliner the old-fashioned way: by being really bad at applying it.