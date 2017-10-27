Some may argue that draping a sheet over your head and shuffling around silently is “lazy.” But when it’s inspired by the over-bloated, pretentious indie film, A Ghost Story, suddenly your costume becomes a “graceful meditation on grief and loss that plebes just didn’t get.” Important note: do not select a white bedsheet — there’s a fine, fine line between “art house ghost” and “KKK member.”

Couple’s Upgrade: Have your partner carry a pie tin while he or she quietly sobs and shovels chocolate cream pie into their mouth all night.