Jake Gyllenhaal Is Now a Calvin Klein Model

Maybe the first time a Calvin Klein ad makes us want to say “aww.”

This Spanish Vacation House Has a Very Unusual Shape for a Very Good Reason

It looks like a Bond villain’s mountain lair, but the flipped form is practical, providing ample shade in the hot Mediterranean climate.

The Mom Who Wasn’t Sure How Cancer Would Affect Her Fertility

On this week’s How I Got This Baby, a woman whose cancer treatment made her realize how much she wanted a biological child.

Harvey Weinstein Lawyers Up in Advance of Possible Exposés

The mogul has reportedly been in touch with the Clintons’ crisis manager Lanny Davis.

How Can I Train Myself to Want Less Stuff?

Online shopping has made spending money too easy.

How It Felt to Live Through My First Manic Episode

I was sixteen, and I believed I was receiving messages from Michael Jackson.

Quarterback Cam Newton Belittles Female Sports Reporter

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like — it’s funny.”

Pro-Life Congressman to Resign Following Abortion Scandal

GOP representative Tim Murphy reportedly encouraged his mistress to get an abortion during a pregnancy scare.

San Juan Mayor Wears ‘Nasty’ Shirt in Response to Trump Tweets

She told Univision, “What is truly nasty is that anyone would turn their back on the Puerto Rican people.”

William Wegman Dresses Dogs Like Humans

The celebrated photographer has a new book.

How to Dress in 2018

Nicolas Ghesquière’s blend of modern and classical at Louis Vuitton was the defining moment of the season. Plus: Chanel, Miu Miu, and Thom Browne.

Marco Rubio Says He’d Be President Now If He Had Just Watched Game of Thrones

Is someone doing some binge-watching?

The Invisible Emotional Burden of Caring for a Sick Pet

A new study found that being a caregiver for an animal can take a serious mental, social, and financial toll.

Ivanka Trump Gets an ‘F’ for Her Work on Women’s Issues

The Center for American Progress analyzed what she’s done for women and working families.

This Bracelet Helps Fund Breast-Cancer Research

It will be sold throughout the month of October.

Ex-Employee Sues Gucci for $10 Million for Sexual Harassment

The perpetrator allegedly made sexually suggestive comments and exposed himself in the storeroom.

8 Books We’re Reading This Month

Read with us.

Sofia Richie, 19, Is Dating Scott Disick, 34, and Lionel Richie, 68, Is ‘Scared’

He tells Us Weekly he’s “in shock.”

Call Me By Your Name Has The Most Iconic Fruit-Based Sex Since American Pie

It’s the scene that everyone will be talking about.

See the Best Street Style From Paris Fashion Week, Day 7

Featuring tailored suits and flower-patterned midi dresses.