Harvey Weinstein’s Wife Posts About Bridal Fashion Show, Comments Roll In

On Thursday afternoon, at almost the exact same time that the Times hit publish on its explosive report containing decades worth of sexual-harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, his wife of ten years, Georgina Chapman, began presenting her Marchesa Bridal and Notte Bridal fall 2018 collection at Canoe Studios in Manhattan. Chapman co-founded the fashion label with Keren Craig in 2004, the same year that she and Weinstein started dating.

It is unclear if Chapman was aware of the unfortunate timing beforehand (the Cut received an invitation to the show on September 20, and shows are typically planned months in advance), but the show marched on as though everything was normal. Following the presentation, Chapman posted about it on her personal Instagram account, saying: “Showgirls…thank you to the most amazing team!!!”

People immediately took to the comments section to express their feelings not only about voluminous wedding-dress sleeves and how the collection was “beautiful” and “slayed,” but also their thoughts on Chapman’s personal life. Some had less laudatory things to say about her and her husband — “Why do you support this man?” — while others called for her privacy during this time. “This is not a forum for slinging mud,” read one comment. “It’s a personal family matter, so respect people’s privacy. The dresses are magnificent and Marchesa is amazing!!!”

