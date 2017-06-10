Women Share Stories of Sexual Harassment Following Harvey Weinstein Allegations

Photo: TIM/BOXER/Getty Images

After the New York Times published its bombshell report on the sexual-harassment allegations against Hollywood titan Harvey Weinstein, many women took to social media to share stories of their own “Harveys” in what has now become an unfortunately familiar ritual. Over the past year, women have also used revelations about Donald Trump, harassment in comedy, and abuse in Silicon Valley to address their own experiences with assault and harassment. It’s representative of a larger dynamic at play: women are becoming increasingly emboldened to speak up, but the fact that they keep having to do so is indicative of just how pervasive this behavior is.

On Thursday, writer Anne T. Donahue posted, “When did you meet YOUR Harvey Weinstein?” alongside her own story. Here is just a small sample of the thousands of responses she received.

When did you meet YOUR Harvey Weinstein? I'll go first: I was a 17-yr-old co-op student and he insisted on massaging my shoulders as I typed — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) October 5, 2017

He was my boss at a radio station and liked to me things like why "girls my age" liked giving blow jobs and not having sex. A GREAT TIME. — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) October 5, 2017

It's so hard to actually place this because there have been so many dudes who have tried so many things at so many points in my life. — Meghan O'Keefe (@megsokay) October 5, 2017

I ALSO had a teacher who massaged female students' shoulders while we typed. This was fifth grade. What is it with the shoulder massages?! — Kaitlin Menza (@heykmenz) October 5, 2017

My high school job at The Brick was all harassment, all the time. I was approx 16, a dude told me I had "nice tits" in front of about 6ppl — Andrea Allen (@andrea_allen) October 5, 2017

Oh boy, in the tech world, I'd say about 1 in every 3 dudes I interacted with was some version of Harvey Weinstein. — Alex (@karmagypsy) October 5, 2017

i've had way more than one customer at the genius bar intentionally show me nude photos on their computer/iphone when they hand it to me to fix — natalie reppa (@stopthistrain28) October 5, 2017

He was a substitute teacher who rubbed his crotch on all the girls' desks. We were in junior high... — Rebecca Topping (@benditlikebecka) October 5, 2017

My Harvey Weinstein was a club owner who constantly commented on my body and made disgusting jokes that weren't even funny but that I — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) October 5, 2017

laughed at bc I was young& scared it would affect me getting work that i often went unpaid for anyway. Years later I found out this guy... — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) October 5, 2017

tells other comics that he could have fucked me but chose not to. He is in his late 60s. 🔥🔥🔥 — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) October 5, 2017

High school science teacher, 10th grade, would make all the girls sit up front, comment on clothes/looks, positive & negative, for years. — Danielle (@ellstar) October 6, 2017

Video editor who "volunteered" to give me a massage and grabbed my boobs. — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) October 5, 2017