Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein may be attending sex rehab, but a new report suggests he may not be entirely devoted to his treatment at the intensive outpatient facility. A source told Page Six that the producer is arriving late and denying any wrongdoing:

While Weinstein reportedly used his speaking time to dismiss the growing number of allegations that have been made against him, he fell asleep while others were speaking and was only awoken “by the ringing of his smuggled mobile phone,” according to the source. However, another source claims Harvey’s actions during the group session is being misrepresented by the first source. The second source told Page Six that “what [Harvey] said and what happened at the group session isn’t true.” The source also says Weinstein won’t be joining group sessions going forward for “obvious reasons.”