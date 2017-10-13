Photo: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has reportedly been stripped of his executive-producer credit on Project Runway, the fashion competition show on which his estranged wife Georgina Chapman has appeared multiple times as a guest judge. Speaking with People, the show’s host Heidi Klum said she supports the “brave women” who have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment and assault.

“I wish I could say that the horrible stories I read about Harvey Weinstein are a rare occurrence in our society, but that is simply not the case. We would be naïve to think that this behavior only happens in Hollywood,” Klum told People.

“I think it would be hard to find a woman — myself included — who have not had an experience where they have felt intimidated or threatened by a man using his power, position, or his physical stature,” the supermodel continued. “I truly admire these brave women who are coming forward to share their stories because change cannot come unless there is a dialogue and people are held accountable.”

People notes that the Weinstein Company has been co-producing Project Runway along with Bunim/Murray Productions since its premiere. However, a “source” told People it’s unclear what will happen with the show moving forward, since TWC owns a majority of Project Runway.

But Weinstein’s estranged wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, will still appear on the next season of Project Runway All Stars, a Lifetime representative told People, as production is “already completed.” The representative noted, “We have yet to determine an airdate.”