And Now, an Extremely Awkward Clip of Rand Paul and Donald Trump

On Thursday, President Trump signed an executive order in an attempt to dismantle parts of Obamacare. Rand Paul partnered with the president on the order, but seemed less enthused with other joint activities, namely, being in the same room together.

Jeremy Art of C-Span tweeted out a clip of Trump entering the Oval Office for the signing. Right before, Paul can be seen conversing animatedly with other people in the room, until Trump walks in and his expression falls. He is weary, he is visibly uncomfortable, and he isn’t quite sure where to stand. The secondhand awkwardness is brutal.

Watch Rand Paul as President Trump enters the room. pic.twitter.com/yTzTc0Sy73 — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) October 12, 2017

At least he didn’t try to hide in the curtains.