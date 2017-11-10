Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on TRL

Photo: 2017 Joey Foley

Not everyone is buying Ben Affleck’s condemnation of Harvey Weinstein. Following Ben Affleck public statement on Weinstein’s history of sexual assault and harassment, One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton is reminding fans that Affleck once groped her when she was just “a kid” on TRL.

Affleck’s statement was quickly shot down by Rose McGowan on Tuesday afternoon, who wrote on Twitter that Affleck knew about her experience with Weinstein.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

A fan then tweeted a reminder that Affleck had groped Hilarie Burton on TRL. Burton responded saying “I didn’t forget” and shared a video clip of TRL: Uncensored. In the clip, she laughs and says, “he comes over and tweaks my left boob,” presumably referring to Affleck.

I didn't forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

I’m so sorry that happened to you. It’s infuriating that people never bring up all the gross, predatory things he’s done. — Shanice Brim (@ShaniceBrim) October 11, 2017

I remember when that happened and never forgot about it. We see you. ❤️❤️❤️ — Shanice Brim (@ShaniceBrim) October 11, 2017

https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl



Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

In TRL: Uncensored the incident was framed as a funny outtake from the show, along with Adam Sandler playing a giant game of whack-a-mole. Fine family fun.