Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on TRL

Not everyone is buying Ben Affleck’s condemnation of Harvey Weinstein. Following Ben Affleck public statement on Weinstein’s history of sexual assault and harassment, One Tree Hill actress Hilarie Burton is reminding fans that Affleck once groped her when she was just “a kid” on TRL.
Affleck’s statement was quickly shot down by Rose McGowan on Tuesday afternoon, who wrote on Twitter that Affleck knew about her experience with Weinstein.
A fan then tweeted a reminder that Affleck had groped Hilarie Burton on TRL. Burton responded saying “I didn’t forget” and shared a video clip of TRL: Uncensored. In the clip, she laughs and says, “he comes over and tweaks my left boob,” presumably referring to Affleck.
In TRL: Uncensored the incident was framed as a funny outtake from the show, along with Adam Sandler playing a giant game of whack-a-mole. Fine family fun.
