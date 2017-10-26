When you think of white boots, the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders might be the first thing that comes to mind. But as Fendi, Off-White, and Tibi have all proven on the runway — and Gigi Hadid has demonstrated on the street — a white fall boot can be surprisingly chic.
To pull off white boots, use them as a contrasting color against jeans, a printed dress, or a monochromatic look. They obviously draw attention to your feet, so keep everything else simple in color or muted in print. Trust us: They’ll make any outfit look 100 times cooler. Scroll ahead to see our top seven options under $300.
The Best Bargain Option
At four inches, the heel is a bit high, but they’re straightforward and cost less than $50.
The Pair You’ve Seen All Over Instagram
“Influencers” love these, and the chunky heel makes them more walkable than others.
The Ones to Wear to Work
Pair with all of your LBDs.
If You’re Not Ready for All White
The sliver of black makes them feel more down-to-earth.
The Shiny Ones
The only thing more eye-grabbing than a pair of white boots is a pair of patent-leather white boots.
The Slouchy Version
Reminiscent of the popular Saint Laurent boots but under $200.
Inspired by Vintage
The subtle rubber cap, pointed toe, and mid-calf height give these Western vibe, and you know what? We don’t mind it.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.
Comments