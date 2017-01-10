Hugh Hefner Is Now Buried Next to Marilyn Monroe

Photo: Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died on Wednesday at the age of 91, will spend the rest of his life lying next to the first woman he really wanted to see naked in his magazine – Marilyn Monroe.

The mogul was buried in a private ceremony on Saturday afternoon in LA’s Westwood Memorial Park on surrounded by his four children, third wife Crystal Harris, and Playboy staffers, TMZ reports.

Monroe was Heffner’s first covergirl and centerfold in 1953, and her photographs made Playboy magazine an almost instant success. Hefner bought the plot next to Monroe for $75k in 1992, according to Los Angeles Times.

“I’m a believer in things symbolic,” he told the paper in 2009. “Spending eternity next to Marilyn is too sweet to pass up.”