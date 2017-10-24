Jezebel Names New Editor-in-Chief

Jezebel has named a new editor-in-chief. On Tuesday, the women’s blog announced that Koa Beck, former executive editor of Vogue.com and former senior features editor of MarieClaire.com, will lead the feminist website. Beck will replace Emma Carmichael, who stepped down as Jezebel’s top editor in July, after three years.

“To be at the helm of the enterprise at which I first read the words ‘rape culture’ and ‘fat shaming’ on the internet is very meaningful to me,” Beck said in a statement to the New York Times. “And I have high hopes of where I can take that legacy in a Trump administration, in which so many rights of the marginalized are now being actively eroded.”

Jezebel is part of Gizmodo Media, a collection of Gawker Media’s former properties, which were purchased and rebranded by Univision in August 2016. Gawker sold its assets after it filed for bankruptcy following a $140 million legal judgment in an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit brought by Hulk Hogan and financed by Silicon Valley billionaire Peter Thiel.