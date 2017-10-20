Jill Scott Says Harvey Weinstein Insulted Her for Being Pregnant

As more sexual-assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein continue to emerge, singer and actress Jill Scott took to Twitter on Friday to share her own “rude” encounter with the Hollywood producer, revealing that he insulted and demeaned her for being pregnant.
Scott wrote that she steered clear of Weinstein after that exchange, but called him out for being a bully. When one Twitter user replied that “Hollywood and the music industry both have predators but people still work with them I don’t understand it [sic],” Scott responded, “I do. It’s all about the dream. Some powerful assholes have the juice to crush them.”
Comments