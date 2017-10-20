Jill Scott Says Harvey Weinstein Insulted Her for Being Pregnant

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

As more sexual-assault and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein continue to emerge, singer and actress Jill Scott took to Twitter on Friday to share her own “rude” encounter with the Hollywood producer, revealing that he insulted and demeaned her for being pregnant.

1) When I met Harvey Weinstein, he was RUDE. In the NASTIEST tone he said “Who told you to get pregnant?!” And rolled his eyes in disgust. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) October 20, 2017

2) I stayed away from him after. Who acts that way towards a pregnant woman?? Power to all the women bullied by assholes. Power in general. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) October 20, 2017

Scott wrote that she steered clear of Weinstein after that exchange, but called him out for being a bully. When one Twitter user replied that “Hollywood and the music industry both have predators but people still work with them I don’t understand it [sic],” Scott responded, “I do. It’s all about the dream. Some powerful assholes have the juice to crush them.”

I do. It’s all about the dream. Some powerful assholes have the juice to crush them. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) October 20, 2017

What’s true is there are stories I will never tell publicly. I have my reasons and peace in those areas. — ⭐Jill Scott⭐ (@missjillscott) October 20, 2017