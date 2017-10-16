Business As Usual for the Royals

It’s Monday, which means back to work for the Royal Family, who gathered at Paddington Station in London for a meeting with Mr. Paddington Bear. This was Kate Middleton’s second public appearance since announcing her pregnancy, and Mr. Bear’s first for what is sure to be a whirlwind Paddington 2 tour. (The film comes out November 10 in the U.K.) Their parley was brief but diplomatic, and the Firm appeared to cover a lot of ground.

They seem to have had very serious conversations about the symbolism of navy blue outerwear, as well as the current nationwide bucket hat shortage.

They also did a customary jig to single out the woman in the group, and wish her well with baby-making.

Naturally, they gossiped throughout. But looks like there might be a mole in the Firm …

