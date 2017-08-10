Kate Spade Spotlights Visionary Women in a Beautiful New Book

View Slideshow Photo: Nickolas Muray

To celebrate pioneering women, Kate Spade New York will release the coffee-table book SHE: muses, visionaries, and madcap heroines, featuring vintage photographs and colorful anecdotes. The collection highlights the lives of visionary women such as Elizabeth Taylor, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Rita Moreno, as well as fictional characters like Carrie Bradshaw and Holly Golightly. Each chapter is titled with a Kate Spade signature “she” statement in the style of purposeful slogans you might see on the brand’s accessories, including: “She prefers rocking boats to safe bets” and “She opens doors and hearts.”

The book, to be published October 10 by Abrams, includes personal histories of each woman and interviews with Dolly Parton, Karley Sciortino, Emma Summerton, Leandra Medine, and Linda Benson. Click ahead for a preview.

Buy kate spade new york: She: muses, visionaries and madcamp heroines $36, Amazon

